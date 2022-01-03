Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 458,014 shares.The stock last traded at $18.79 and had previously closed at $18.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 7,075 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $133,363.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,475 shares of company stock worth $1,275,223. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 669,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Photronics by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 35,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

