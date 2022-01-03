PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Up 81.6% in December

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the November 30th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 181,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 714,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.25. 561,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,102. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

