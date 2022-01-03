PIXEL Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.68 million and $4,641.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,908.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.94 or 0.00943049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00263649 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00022524 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002942 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

