Pizza (PIZZA) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $763,978.11 and approximately $139,493.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00012209 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00127713 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.41 or 0.00568930 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000985 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.