Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,398 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Plexus stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.78. The stock had a trading volume of 95,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,097. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.13. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Plexus by 25.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after purchasing an additional 448,141 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Plexus by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,432,000 after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 671.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,582,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.