Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

PLYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of PLYM opened at $32.00 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at $9,376,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,087,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 200,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.