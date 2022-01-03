PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $50,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $658.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $647.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

