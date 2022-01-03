PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Liberty Broadband worth $31,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $161.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.92.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

