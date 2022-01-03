PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 29,721 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.58% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $40,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 488,716 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 291,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

