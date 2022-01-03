PolkaDomain (NAME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $652.00

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $1.48 million and $652.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00064734 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.68 or 0.08070967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00075327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.42 or 0.99814397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007307 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.