Polker (PKR) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Polker has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $2.31 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Polker coin can currently be bought for $0.0948 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.88 or 0.08055244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00062343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00075345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,180.24 or 1.00109107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

