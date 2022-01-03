Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Short Interest Up 1,837.5% in December

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 1,837.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,622,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,713,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,872,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,960,000.

Shares of PFTAU stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,746. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.