PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PPL by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after purchasing an additional 938,748 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 163,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in PPL by 691.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 89,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 77,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.