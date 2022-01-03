Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.76

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.76 and last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

