Primas (PST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Primas has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $2.00 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00320743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000864 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

