Project Pai Trading Down 12% This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 12% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $83,318.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00125821 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,789,656,710 coins and its circulating supply is 1,586,565,909 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.