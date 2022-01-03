ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 22.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 373.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92.

