Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Up 456.1% in December

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, an increase of 456.1% from the November 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PXS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,625. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.86% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXS. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the period. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Univest Sec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

