QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Holdings Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QS. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 60,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,080,079 shares of company stock valued at $28,775,083. 16.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:QS opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $97.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 10.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

