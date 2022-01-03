Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.30. Ralph Lauren posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,517,000 after purchasing an additional 139,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RL opened at $118.86 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $99.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.80. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.
About Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.
