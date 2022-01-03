Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.26 million and $9,350.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,696.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.96 or 0.08090501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00319063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.32 or 0.00945088 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00074475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.82 or 0.00492169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00262105 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

