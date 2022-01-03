Raymond James & Associates Acquires 11,682 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,266,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 273,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 245,969 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,955 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 48,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 209,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $15.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

