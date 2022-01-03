Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,479 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,123,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,994,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after acquiring an additional 86,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $75.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $109.03. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

