Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TELUS were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in TELUS by 154.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TU. CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

NYSE:TU opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

