Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,077,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,631,000 after buying an additional 848,810 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6,343.2% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 516,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 508,724 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 852,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,895,000 after buying an additional 131,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after buying an additional 119,004 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after buying an additional 95,125 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $66.07 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.