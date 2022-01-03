Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,264 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,582 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 15,264 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.68. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,214 shares of company stock worth $3,269,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

