Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,616 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $9.35 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.