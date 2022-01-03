Raymond James & Associates Sells 215,874 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215,874 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $70.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.80. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

