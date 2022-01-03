Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Sunrun worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $175,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $48,008.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,004 shares of company stock worth $3,677,643 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

