Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $659.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $761.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $692.12. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,787 shares of company stock worth $57,242,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.50.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

