Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,012 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $121.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average of $112.38. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

