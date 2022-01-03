Raze Network Hits Market Cap of $6.57 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00063620 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.07 or 0.08063918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00074650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.50 or 1.00059030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

