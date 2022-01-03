Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 238.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,682 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 183.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 23.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $1,615,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

NYSE:O traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,010. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

