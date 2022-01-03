Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 64,100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Norfolk Southern worth $60,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

Shares of NSC traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.62. 5,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,063. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.36 and a 200-day moving average of $267.68. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

