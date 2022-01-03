Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $40.48 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 841,119 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $40,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.24. 226,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,363,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.