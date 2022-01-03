Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,870 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.