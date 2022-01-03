Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases 50,068 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,068 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises 3.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $94,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $8,009,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.71. 11,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,491. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average of $92.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

