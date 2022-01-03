Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 21,788 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,788 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 3.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $111,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $6.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $645.96. 11,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $667.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $718.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.