Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,080 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $704,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 172.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 622,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 393,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

