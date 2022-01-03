Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.499 per share. This represents a $5.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

