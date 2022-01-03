Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $156.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.84. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.