Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.