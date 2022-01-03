Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 910 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 190.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 12,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.2% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 27,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $129.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day moving average is $114.59. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

