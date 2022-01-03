Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Regency Centers worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 590.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 222,279 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 84.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 676,398 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,112,000 after acquiring an additional 98,634 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 39.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after buying an additional 909,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.87.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

