Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Up 5,525.0% in December

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 5,525.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RNLSY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,500. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. Renault has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $9.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley upgraded Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

