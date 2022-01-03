Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Reduced by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,303,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,941 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 3.9% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $156,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $139.45 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

