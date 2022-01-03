Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.85 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $49.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

