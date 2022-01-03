Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $563,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.20% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 86,927 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXO opened at $32.84 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.