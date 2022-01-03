Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $691,000 Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $93,000.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

HYEM stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.