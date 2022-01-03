Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in United Airlines by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($8.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

